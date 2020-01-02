Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police have denied the rumours making the rounds that an attack was launched on an Abuja-bound train by gunmen on Thursday.

The train which left the Rigassa station in Kaduna at about noon was alleged to have been attacked at Katari, also in Kaduna State.

Katari is about 70 kilometers from Abuja.

The commissioner of police in charge of Railway Command, John Amadi, told our correspondent that there was no truth in the story as the police had enough security on the train who would have returned fire if the story was true.

Amadi said a telephone interview that what happened was that some herdsmen on sighting the train began to throw stones at it and that resulted in some dents on the body of the train.

He said their actions may not be unconnected to the incident where a train killed about six of their cows sometime last week.

He said the Nigeria police were capable of handling any group that might want to attack the trains, adding that the story was untrue. He said the police operatives on board the train would have returned fire for fire.