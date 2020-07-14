Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has frowned at what it called verbal attack on Aare Gani Adams by suspected cronies of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

In a recent interview, Adams had knocked the former Lagos governor over his lack of interest in restructuring of Nigeria, the Oodua Republic project as well as his purported ambition for presidency.

For his views, he received a bashing from the President of OPC New Era, Rasak Arogundade.

In his reaction, OPC Secretary in Somolu Local Government Area, Adedayo Adesoye, dismissed Arogundade’s position as a ploy by the APC leader to distract the public from relevant issues.

“Tinubu should speak up on the issue raised in the interview. I think he should make his position known to the public rather than sending his proxies to attack Adams and also using it as a ploy to distract the people from the pertinent issues.

“Yorubas are waiting, Nigerians are waiting. We are seriously waiting to hear from him. He is at liberty to confirm or deny what Adams said about his disinterest in restructuring and the Oodua Republic, as well as his purported ambition for presidency.

“But those trying to defend him are group of political jobbers that are making unsavoury remarks on the issues.

“I want to say this with all honesty that they are only dissipating their energies and wasting their time on frivolities.