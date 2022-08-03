From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, described the attack on the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12, Bauchi, Audu Madaki, as an attempt by terrorists at making a psychological point.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while reacting to the attack when State House Correspondents sort his reaction after the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister assured for the umpteenth time that the federal government is taking security issues very seriously.

AIG Madaki’s convoy, reportedly was heading to Abuja from Bauchi on Tuesday when it came under terrorists’ attack around Barde and Jagindi axis of Kaduna State.

While Madaki survived the attack with gunshot injuries, his orderly was said to have been shot dead.

The Minister said “on the issue of the attack on the AIG in Bauchi, I need further information from the IG as to the circumstances of the attack. But what I know is that bandits would always want to make this kind of spectacular attack just to score a psychological point.

“But I know that the government is taking the job of security very seriously. As you can see, even today, the Honorable Minister of the FCT has told you exactly what he is doing to ensure that security is improved.

“Over the last couple of days, I’ve seen that the FCT police command has also given out telephone numbers to call in case of any security breach or information.”

The minister regretted that the success of the military have not received wide reportage as the terrorist attacks.

“I know that there have been quite a few successes by the military in overrunning the bandits around Abuja in the last couple of days.

“Regrettably, it’s like when the military is having the upper hand, they are not given the same kind of media coverage as when the bandits attack,” he said.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, said the recent suspension of rail transportation services was in consideration of the public’s safety.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Railway Corporation has suspended the Lagos-Kano over terror fears. It also suspended services at the Ajaokuta station along Warri-Itakpe route because of the attack on some passengers by gunmen on Monday.

However, explaining why such actions might be necessary, the Minister said it is better to suspend the services than subject Nigerians to terror threats.

“I would like to state clearly that it is better to suspend a service where there is an imminent threat, and clear the threat first. Or where an incident had occurred and to investigate that incident, rather than jeopardise the life of a single Nigerian.

“So if there’s any suspension of rail services as of this morning, which is yet to be officially reported to me, because I had to come to Council very early this morning. As soon as I go back to the office, I will find out why. But Nigerians will rest assured that it is better to suspend the service than subject Nigerians to any threat to their lives,” he stated.