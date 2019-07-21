Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The controversy surrounding the mode of primaries for the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Bayelsa assumed another dimension over the public spat between the minority leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha (Ekeremor constituency 2) and the state party chairman, Jotham Amos, at the VIP wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport. A video had gone viral on the social media which showed a heated argument and fist-cuffs between Amos and Dauyegha who has questioned the appropriateness of signing a resolution that stakeholders had adopted direct mode of primaries.

Dauyegha in the video was seen tearing the document and questioned the neutrality of the party chairman in the decision to adopt the mode of primaries for picking of the party’s standard-bearer.