From Tony Osauzo, Benin

AIG Abutu Yaro, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, yesterday ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi, for debriefing at the State Headquarters of the Command. The order might be connected to the circumstances that led to the death of one of the surviving members of the gang that attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General overseer of Omega Fire Ministry.

Deputy spokesperson of the Command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, who announced this in a statement, urged members of the public to remain calm and patient as no stone would be left unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding it.

Iwegbu in another statement, said the Command had been inundated with inquiries of the ugly incident that occurred on Friday, 21/10/22 at about 17:45 hrs along Warreke-Auchi road, Edo State where Apostle Suleiman’s convoy was attacked by unknown assailants.

“During the attack, three police personnel, Insp Igbaugba Paragon, Insp Afensumu Philip, Insp Akpolor Monday who were all aides of the apostle and three civilians, Ahmed Promise ‘m’, Momoh Ilegogie ‘m’, and Janet surname unknown ‘f’, were shot dead by the assailants while one Vera ‘f’ surname unknown was suspected to have been whisked away by the assailants.

“On receipt of this information, DPO Auchi immediately mobilised policemen, gave the assailants a hot chase, and engaged them. One of the assailants was neutralised in the process, and one Toyota Avensis car with No Lagos KRD 92 HU was also recovered.

“The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue while intense bush combing and intelligence gathering is still ongoing for possible arrests of the assailants.

“The outgoing CP, now AIG Abutu Yaro has ordered the DC CID, DCP Samuel Olawore, Explosive and Ordinance Investigators and Forensic experts to the scene, While Tactical Teams led by the AC OPs, ACP James Chu are advancing to the general area to conduct further coordinate pursuit of the assailants.”

The Command while appealing for calm, promised that it would ensure that the assailants were brought to book. It further urged the good people of the state to swiftly report any strange movement, or unusual gathering within their environment to the police and other sister security agencies, pointing out that security is everybody’s business.