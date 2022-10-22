From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, now AIG Abutu Yaro, yesterday, ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi, for debriefing at the State Headquarters of the Command with immediate effect, concerning the circumstances that led to the death of one of the surviving members of the monstrous gang that attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General overseer of Omega Fire Ministry.

Deputy spokesperson of the Command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, who announced this in a statement, urged members of the Public to remain calm and patient as no stone would be left unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding it.

Iwegbu in another statement, said the Command has been inundated by an ugly incident that occurred on Friday, 21/10/22 at about 1745hrs along Warreke-Auchi road, Edo State where the convoy of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, was attacked by unknown assailants suspected to be assassins.

“During the attack, 3 police personnel, Insp Igbaugba Paragon, Insp Afensumu Philip, Insp Akpolor Monday who are all aides of the Apostle and 3 civilians, Ahmed Promise ‘M’, Momoh Ilegogie’M’, and Janet surname unknown’F’, were shot dead by the assailants while one Vera surname unknown ‘F’ was suspected to have been whisked away by the assailants.

“On receipt of this information, DPO Auchi immediately mobilised Policemen, gave the assailants a hot chase, and engaged them. One of the assailants was neutralized in the process and one Toyota Avensis car with NO LAGOS KRD 92 HU was also recovered.

“The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue while intense bush coming and intelligence gathering is still ongoing for possible arrests of the assailants.

“The Outgoing CP, now AIG Abutu Yaro fdc has ordered the DC CID, DCP Samuel Olawore, Explosive and Ordinance Investigators and Forensic experts to the scene, While Tactical Teams led by the AC OPs, ACP James Chu are advancing to the general area to conduct further coordinate pursuit of the assailants .

“He commensurates with the bereaved families and prays to God to console them, as the authority of the Nigerian Police Force share from the moment of their grief while assuring that the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to book to face the consequences of their action”, thestatement added.

The Command while appealing for calm promised that it will use all of its Human and material resources towards ensuring that the assailants are brought to book. It further urges the good people of the State to swiftly report any strange movement, or unusual gathering within their environment to the police and other sister security agencies, pointing out that security is everybody’s business.

It gave its field operational contact lines for discerning members of the Public to furnish the investigation team with any possible clues.

The contacts are DC OPs 0803 669 5572, Control Room Numbers 08077773721,

08067551618, 08056776365, 08123827225, 08037646272 and PPRO 2 09063738742.