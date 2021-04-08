From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government yesterday said it was ready to launch a total of 1,000 vigilante personnel across the 13 local government areas of the state.

This is as the government said it has procured for distribution over 30 Hilux Vans and about 80 pieces of Sienna cars for the police and other Security agencies in the state .

Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala and the Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoroemegha disclosed this to newsmen at a joint briefing shortly after an enlarged Security Council meeting at the Old Goverment House in Abakaliki.

Ugbala stated that 700 of the personel will be formed across the 13 local government areas of the state while 300 others will be formed within the capital city.

He said the state government has mandated the council chairmen, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Matters and the Commissioner for Internal Security to ensure the immediate selection, training and deployment of the vigilantes across the state.

He noted that the development was to ensure proper protection of lives and property of Ebonyi people.

He further disclosed that the security council also deliberated on the spate of attacks on police stations and formations and directed all police divisions and formations to do everything within their powers to protect their stations from bandits’ attack.

He warned that government will not get involved in the reconstruction of any police station or division that was attacked and destroyed by hoodlums.

He noted that it is the duty of the police to protect their stations as well as the lives and property of the people.

He said: “The council resolved that the police in Ebonyi and other security agencies in the state should do their best to protect their stations. That any division or station that allows it’s formation to be attacked, that the government will have no other option than to allow such division or station to be closed down while officers working there will face disciplinary actions.

“The council equally resolves that every police station must make efforts to clear their premises and surroundings 200 radius away from the station. A situation where police stations are allowed to be surrounded by bushes is not good for the security of the station”