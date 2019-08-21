Linus Oota, Lafia

Following the robbery attack on the convoy of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, wherein five persons, including three policemen and two civilians, were killed, Governor Abdullahi Sule has charged security operatives to find those who carried out the attack, as he assured residents of government’s protection of their lives and property.

The governor gave the assurance Wednesday during an emergency security meeting he summoned at the Government House, Lafia in respect to the attack on his deputy along the Lafia – Akwanga highway on Tuesday night.

Governor Sule, who spoke to journalists through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tijjani Ahmed, shortly after the emergency security meeting, said government has taken measures to provide total security and surveillance of the state.

He extended his heart felt condolences to the families of the three policemen and the two civilians killed by the robbery suspects as, according to him, “security operatives will work assiduously to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book.”

Also speaking, the state Commissoner of Police, Bola Longe, clarified that the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor was not a target in the robbery attack.

“It was a robbery operation which the Deputy Governor’s convoy ran into, and five persons lost their lives at the scene of the robbery. The elements who carried out the robbery will be fished out by the police and dealt with decisively,” CP Longe assured.

Speaking on behalf of the Nasarawa State traditional council, the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo Yamusa, said that the traditional rulers were in collaboration with and supportive of the police to help bring the crime wave to a halt in the central Nigerian state.

He concluded that the government has put in place all measures to ensure that lives and property of state residents are protected so that people would go about their legitimate activities freely.