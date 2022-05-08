From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as Benue Coalition for Emefiele (BCE) 2023, has fired back at Nigerians who are calling on the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele to resign and pursue his presidential ambition, describing their call as laughable and ignorant.

The group, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Jeremiah Cheren, insisted that Governor Emefiele has acted within the ambits of the law and must be allowed to associate freely as a Nigerian citizen.

“We have read the attacks from different quarters against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and can only laugh at the innate ignorance embedded in these attacks.

“Unsurprisingly, of all the persons who have purchased nomination forms, none has been most vilified than the CBN honcho— a testament to the fact that without even campaigning or saying a word, his sterling credentials at the helm at the CBN has marked him out as a strong contender for the Nigerian presidency.

“We have seen official statements from persons like Governor Akeredolu, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Omoyele Sowore and many others casting aspersions on Governor Emefiele and calling for his resignation from the apex bank, a position that holds no water at law.”

Quoting from some sections of the Nigerian Constitution, the group added that, “Section 137 (1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended reads:

137. (1) “A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if, (g) being a person employed in the civil or public service of the Federation or of any State, he has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from the employment at least thirty days before the date of the election.”

While noting that the presidential election is next year with a lot of days and months intervening, the group wondered why Emefiele’s detractors want him to resign his present appointment months before the main election.

It posited that Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act as amended being cited by the CBN’s Governor’s naysayers that provides for individuals contesting elective positions to resign their appointments before the primary election cannot override the Nigerian Constitution and consequently is ultra vires.

“In fact, the said section of the Electoral Act has been a subject of challenge. A Federal High Court in Abia State has struck down the provision of that section and the matter is presently on appeal. So, why should a controversial section presently being debated at the courts bog down the forward leaps of Governor Emefiele?,”

“In conclusion, we have seen authoritatively that the law is on the side of Governor Emefiele as he has not flouted a single provision of the law,” the statement read in part.