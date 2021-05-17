Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Commissioner of Police Enugu state, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu has ordered his men to fish out the miscreants that attacked the Enugu Headquarters of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night.

Yet to be identified armed miscreants had last night at about 8.30pm attempted to set the INEC headquarters in Enugu ablaze, but were stiffly resisted by joint security operatives, who swiftly mobilized to the scene.

But before they could be stopped the hoodlums had succeeded in setting ablaze four vehicles and two cushions within the office premises.

However, the State Fire Service personnel, who promptly responded to calls helped in quenching fire before it could enter the office buildings.

CP Aliyu who according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, raced to the scene alongside Heads of other Security Agencies in the State, has ordered the emplacement of adequate security within the precincts of the INEC headquarters.

Ndukwe said the state Police boss also his men to launch a full-scale investigation to unravel the mystery behind the act as well as fish out the assailants.

Aliyu enjoined law abiding citizens of the State to remain vigilant and promptly volunteer useful information that would help the Police in the investigation.

It could be recalled that unidentified gunmen had on May 13, set ablaze the INEC Udenu local government office.