From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Engr. Simon Atigwe has visited the families of the victims of the attack on Neighbourhood Watch group at Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The lawmaker who described the act as dastardly, said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Igbo-Eze North Local Government has already ordered security agencies in the state to commence investigation to ensure that the culprits are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Atigwe who visited the families of the victims with the Vice Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Ikechukwu Ogbu, and other government functionaries said that the culture of shedding innocent blood was alien to the people of the state state, urging the people to refrain from acts capable of dislocating the security in the council area.

While condoling with Chigozie Uramah, the wife of the commander of Igbo-Eze North Local Government security group, Chinedu Uramah, who died in the attack, the lawmaker said “We condemn in totality, the gruesome murder of our security team by unknown gunmen. It is alien to the people of Igbo-Eze North, and Enugu State in general to shed innocent blood. This dastardly act is against God and humanity. Our son and brother, Chinedu Uramah, died in active service, protecting the lives and properties of our people.

“He has paid the supreme price and he died a hero. I am sure he would be with God now. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure that the culprits are brought to book to face the full wrath of the law. Our people believe in resolving any problem through dialogue, not shedding of innocent blood. Nobody has claimed responsibility and we are not happy that it happened the way it happened.

“We also appeal to you not to take laws into your hands on ground of suspicion. We appeal to you to keep calm because government is on top of the situation. I am sure that the results of the ongoing investigation would start trickling in very soon. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a peace-loving governor, that is why he would always say that Enugu State is in the hands of God,” he explained.

The lawmaker also visited the St. Mary’s Hospital, Ogrute, in the council area where some of the injured victims are receiving treatment to assure them of government’s assistance.

At the residence of one the deceased, Hillary Eze, one of the the four wives, Ndidi Eze, told our reporter that the husband left five children behind, pleading with the government to commence immediate investigation to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

She also pleaded with the government to assist the young family in meeting up with their financial needs.

At the office of the Neighbourhood Watch group in the council area, where the incident happened, the acting commander, Michael Ugwuanyi, said his team were shocked by the incident but assured that they won’t be swayed by the attack in ensuring that the people of the council area are protected from further security breaches.

He pleaded with the government to replace their equipment and security vehicles, including their office burnt during the attack.

Photo:Engr. Simon Atigwe (left), representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of the Representatives condoling with the families of the victims of attack on Neighbourhood Watch group in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .