Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the attack and brutality by two South African policemen against Ex-Big Brother Africa (BBA) star, Mr. Tayo Faniran, the Consul General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Mr. Godwin Adama, has petitioned the South African authorities.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed the development in a statement made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja. Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigerian Mission was pressing for a case against the brutality of the policemen who were seen on video attacking Faniran.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the agency in South Africa that handles cases involving its Police Officers, had commenced work on the brutality of Faniran.

“Our Consul-General has also met with Tayo Faniran who was the latest victim of South Africa Policemen’s attack on Nigerians.

“While eight South African policemen are on trial for their involvement in maltreatment of Nigerians in the country, We will continue to follow up on this case and others involving attacks against Nigerians in South Africa,” Dabiri-Erewa said.