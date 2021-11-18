Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja, is yet to commence investigation into the alleged attack on the former governor of Gombe state Senator Danjuma Goje, eleven days after he petitioned the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Baba Alkali, on the matter.

Goje, had written a petition to the IGP requesting that a through investigation be carried out on the violent attack on him by some yet to be identified persons during one of his visits to the state.

Suspected political thugs had on Friday, November 5, attacked the convoy of the Senator while on his way to attend a wedding ceremony in the state capital.

Following the attack, Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central, petitioned the IGP Baba and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith.

He also petitioned the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi; the Commissioner of Police in Gombe State and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

In the petition, dated November 8 and signed by his lawyer, V.C Nwadike, the lawmaker described the attack on him as an unprovoked attempt by the ADC and the CSO to the Governor of Gombe State, to assassinate Goje and his Personal Assistant.

Daily Sun gathered that the IGP had since directed the AIG in charge of zone 3 to take over the investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

It was however gathered that the AIG is yet to commence investigation over to the political gladiators believed to have been involved.

A senior officer at force headquarters who does not want to be mentioned in print, told Daily Sun, that the matter has since been handed over to the AIG Zone 3 and that investigation would commence soon.

When contacted on the matter force public relations officer Frank Mba did not pick his call. He also did hit respond to a text message sent yo his mobile phone at the time of filing this report.

