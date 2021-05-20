By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has declared attack on any of its personnel on official duty would no longer be tolerated.

The State government decried the rate at which its personnel were being attacked, vowed to arrest and prosecute any citizens cut in the act no matter the person status or connection.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Central Business Districts (CBDs), Olugbenga Oyerinde made the vows yesterday at a press briefing to commemorate second year in office of the governor.

Oyerinde stated that the state government is committed to making the environment conducive for businesses to thrive and improving the life of Lagosians, especially within the Central Business Districts (CBDs).

He explained that activities of the CBDs are focused on improving the life of Lagosians within the CBDs in line with the THEMES agenda of this administration, especially in traffic management, removal of impediments and obstructions, improved environmental sanitation, reduction in activities of illegal street traders, non-stop renovation and rebranding, beautification and reconstruction, as well as impactful consultation with stakeholders.

According to Oyerinde, the Office of CBDs was not created as a revenue generating agency, but it started charging offenders to deter others.

He said: “Office of the CBDs was not established to generate revenue, but because we need to maintain and rehabilitate infrastructure, we started charging offenders to deter others. However, what we charge is minimal compared to what the mainstream agencies charge.”

Oyerinde sought the cooperation of stakeholders operating within the Lagos Island business district to curb environmental and traffic issues, noting that CBD is very germane and critical in achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S. development agenda of the government in traffic, clean and sustainable environment, and providing intelligence to combat crime in the business districts.

He added: “The government has spent enormous resources and wherewithal on beautification, painting, rebranding, reconstruction and general uplifting of the Lagos Island CBD axis to ensure that a serene and conducive environment is in place for businesses to thrive. We, therefore, call on stakeholders to cooperate with the state and see CBD as partners in progress.”

Oyerinde, who underscored the veritable business and investment potentials inherent in the CBDs and the need to address the challenges of since creation, added: “Since the creation of CBD, travel time within the Lagos Island Business District has reduced through the removal of unnecessary impediments to free human and vehicular movement; security has been tightened as activities of hoodlums and miscreants have been reasonably curtailed. The aesthetic value of the environment has also greatly improved.”

According to him, the office also embarked on the beautification the beautification and reconstruction of water fountains in some major junctions within the Lagos Island Business District, as well as the reconstruction and rebranding of Ago Tower in Idumota, to reiterate the administration’s aim to regenerate and redevelop the city to a greater Lagos and achieve the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda.

Oyerinde urged visitors, residents and business owners operating within the business districts to obey rules and regulations to ensure the set goals and objectives of the government are achieved.