By Braide Damiete

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered full-scale investigations into the activities of armed hoodlums and vagabonds terrorising Okegade Okulaibo village, in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

In a letter dated March 18, 2021, written to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, and signed by the Principal Staff Officer to IGP, Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa, the IGP attached a petition written by the Tuyole family, Okegade Okulaibo village, and demanded an enquiry into circumstances surrounding the alleged attacks by the hoodlums.

Tuyole family had, in their petition written by the lawyer, Keshi Elvis, urged the IGP to investigate the “usage of armed hoodlums and vagabonds with offensive weaponries to disobey court order, threat to lives, forcible entry and conducts likely to cause breach of public peace’’ in the community.

The family stated that the hoodlums, allegedly led by Najeem Sule, Safiriyu Musediku, Kamilu Musediku, Wakilu Musediku, had vowed to not to obey court order, and were ready to kill anybody who challenged them.

The petitioners stated that they are beneficiaries of an interlocutory injunction granted by Justice Ibironke Harrison (Mrs.) of the Lagos High Court, restraining Najeem Sule, Safiriyu Musediku, Kamilu Musediku and Wakilu Musediku from entering, selling or trespassing on the family’s vast land delineated in survey plan No, LAL/566/86, dated December 20, 1980, and signed by a licensed Surveyor, L A Animashaun.

The petitioners stated that instead of obeying the court order, the aforementioned suspects sold part of the land and allegedly used the proceeds to acquire sophisticated arms and ammunition and distributed them to the recruited hoodlums to remain permanently on the land.

They stated that the hoodlums were protecting those who were illegally building on the land, deviance of court order and with express instructions to kill anybody who challenged them.

The petitioners disclosed that, even the Baale of Okegade Quarters, Moskilu Adesanya Musediku, who urged them to comply with the court order and not in support of their dastardly activities, had to flee the community after attempts were made on his life.