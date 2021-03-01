From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Coalition for Good Governance and Rule of Law (CGGRL) has advised Senator Smart Adeyemi to apologise to Chief Okezie Ikpeazu over his recent attacks targeted at the Abia State Governor.

The coalition described Sen. Adeyemi’ s outburst as uncalled for.

Last week, the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District had during a plenary session described Ikpeazu as a drunkard.

However, the CGGRL at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja by its leader, Chief Isaac Ikpa, said Adeyemi should face governance and give quality representation to his people in the senate and not resort into attacking personality.

The group said Governor Ikpeazu is one of the shining lights of modern leadership in Nigeria today.

The called on the lawmaker to publicly apologise to the governor.

The coalition, therefore, warned the lawmaker that failure to publicly apologise would “compel us to take further steps to test the liberty of freedom of speech in the Nigerian parliament in the judiciary”.

”Finally, CGGRL demand an immediate apology from Sen. Adeyemi to Gov. Ikpeazu. Failure to publicly apologize would compel us to take further steps to test the liberty of freedom of speech in the Nigerian parliament in the judiciary. Only after the court’s verdict, we shall know whether parliamentary immunity includes the sort of hogwash or defamation, Sen. Adeyemi hurled at Gov. Ikpeazu”, the group said.