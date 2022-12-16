From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the frequent attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide is a plot by opponets to disenfranchise supporters of candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

IPOB which has denied being behind the attacks at the commission’s offices in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, also noted that it was an orchestrated design to blame its group if Obi loses the election.

“This media blackmail against IPOB with INEC facilities burnings are for two reasons: First, to deceive the international community to regard IPOB as a group obstructing democratic processes in Nigeria’s election.

“Secondly, it is a plan to rig 2023 elections by disenfranchising a lot of Biafran voters against Peter Obi’s political base, thereby making Biafran voters blame IPOB for Obi’s failure when they rig him out. This is a divide and conquer strategy. Our people must understand this game and be guided and act wisely.”

On allegation by the police that the group had been responsible for the attack at INEC offices, Powerful said IPOB has no business or reason to burn any INEC office.

“We tell Nigeria and its agencies to stop slinging mud because it is not sticking. We are IPOB, our hands are clean, and we are justified in our quest for a free Biafra Nation.”

Meanwhile, following Monday’s attack on the office of INEC, Imo youths under the auspices of the Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths (GACIY) has urged the commission not to succumb to pressure from hoodlums to derail the forthcoming general elections.

A statement by the President of the group, Collins Ughala read in part: “We stand with INEC at this hour and urge it to remain resolute and resist every attempt to subvert the elections.”

The group noted that it was impossible not to link the opposition to insecurity in the state because they would be the beneficiaries should the government crumble.

“To Imo youths, and many other stakeholders, it is impossible to exculpate opposition elements from this crime wave after all, they stand to benefit the most if this administration crumbles not to mention their seditious statements exposed in leaked audio tapes.”

It commended efforts of the security agencies in their swift confrontation of the hoodlums.