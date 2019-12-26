Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Anger is still raging over the attack on the countryhome of former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, with Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, describing it as a national shame.

In a statement by his spokesman, Terver Akase, the governor queried why armed men would want to harm the peace-loving former president.

While describing the attack as unfortunate, Ortom wondered what would become of vulnerable Nigerians, if Dr. Jonathan could be attacked.

The governor also called on security agencies to intensify surveillance to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“Governor Ortom joins other Nigerians in praising God for sparing the life of former President Jonathan when the attackers invaded his residence.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Governor- Elect of Bayelsa, Chief David Lyon have tasked security agencies to unmask those behind the attack.

Sylva in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokuru said the attack on Jonathan was “not just an attack on an elder statesman, but an attack on the fabrics of our compassion as a people.”

“This sore occurrence has happened on the eve of Christmas which is seen as the high point of sacrifice, love and selfless giving. This scores a new low for the politics of Bayelsa. This attack reveals how negative emotional investment in politics has continued to drag people to the far edges of desperation, cynicism and total disregard for human life” the statement said.

Lyon in an interview with journalist in Yenagoa while commiserating with the Nigerian Army over the loss of its officer, described the attack as “barbaric, inhuman and senseless.”

He commended the soldiers on guard for repelling the attack that would have caused a major setback for the country and the state..

Lyon thanked Bayelsans for their calmness, peaceful disposition, and continued love for the former President. He also commended the good people of Otuoke for their unity despite the attack on their land.

The Governor-elect also used the medium to commended Jonathan for his simple lifestyle which is worthy of emulation, adding that the loyalty and selfless service of the former President to the country and beyond is quiet unique.