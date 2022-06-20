By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into Sunday’s attack on a bus conveying journalists on Lagos Island.

The incident occurred between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Iduganran, during APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, directed also that those involved must be fished out and made to face the law. Besides. the government will pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

He said: “Lagos State Government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties. Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans”.

