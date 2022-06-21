By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, located within the state’s secretariat, to empathise with journalists who were attacked by hoodlums while in a bus on Lagos Island.

The governor, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, and other aides, including his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged the journalists not to be deterred by the hazards of their job.

He said: “Your job is risky, very risky, but don’t be deterred by the hazards of the job. You must have the courage to persevere.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who noted that traducers of the government will always find a way to discredit the good intentions and policies of the government, ordered an investigation into Sunday’s attack which left some journalists injured and the press crew bus badly damaged.

The incident occurred between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Idunganran, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu directed that those involved must be fished out and made to face the law, adding that the government will pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

He said: “Lagos State government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties.

“Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans.”

