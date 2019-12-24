Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said there is no cause for alarm over the attack on his house by gunmen.

Jonathan in a press statement by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, also condoled with the family of the soldier who was killed.

According to him, the gunmen were on a mission to steal a gunboat belonging to the military stationed about 100 metres from his house.

The statement read in part: “The gunmen who couldn’t stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat.

“One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured. The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa, is in a stable state.

“The former president who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack, however, returned to his village early this morning to assess the situation.

“Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm. He also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier and the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book.”