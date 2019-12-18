Stanley Uzorau, owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the attacks by its members on Nigerian dignitaries abroad as a mere reprimand for them to mend their ways on their lacklustre attitude to people of the South East.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, however, said the attacks will only be on leaders of Igbo origin.

“We are not attacking any dignitary in Nigeria rather, we are reprimanding them and attacking their evil deed against the people of this country particularly the Biafrans who are in government without thinking for the welfare of their people.”

Members of the outlawed group had manhandled former deputy senate president, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu in Germany earlier in the year and vowed to carry out many more.

Powerful, who declined to explain the alleged attack on Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who hails from Rivers ion the South-south region, recently said, “what happened between us is a family matter and nobody should interfere because you may not know what caused the misunderstanding within the family.”

He, however, lauded the feats of the group which he described as a good thing that happened to this present generation.

“IPOB is fighting for everybody not only Biafrans but the whole ethnic nationalities in Nigeria. IPOB doesn’t segregate and we are sincere in the pursuit of this great fight for Biafran sovereignty and independence. IPOB has created and given every opportunity for people to speak out,” he said.