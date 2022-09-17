From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned the police attack on Peter Obi supporters in Ebonyi State on Saturday, stating that it considers it as a declaration of war.

LP warned the All Progressive Congress (APC) that no one has the monopoly of violence.

In a statement at the weekend, LP’s National Publicity Secretary Arabambi Abayomi said: “As violence and rascality is fast becoming the official policy and culture in the Nigerian political system, LP considers the attack on LP/Obidient supporters in Ebonyi State a declaration of war.

“The APC should be conscious of the fact that no one has the monopoly of violence.

“LP condemns the unprovoked attack with guns on the supporters of LP in Ebonyi State by the Nigeria Police on behalf of the ruling APC Government in Ebonyi State.

“It is now very clear that APC is set to use its hidden and unhidden cells in the groups of the bandits and killers it has kept nurturing in troubling the peace and the wellbeing of Nigeria against the marked opposition Labour Party as the only political party that gives APC worries and fears for the daily increasing level of massive and wide support LP enjoys across the nation.

“It will be sad if the Nigeria Police either knowingly or unintentionally allow Governments to rubbish the little gains it has been able to record in the minds of the people for a better professionalism.

Read also: Buhari to address 77th UN General Assembly

“LP said the attack signaled that the Buhari led APC administration has not been able to defeat terrorism, banditry lawlessness kidnapping and official corruption.

“What explanation can this grossly incompetent and moribund administration put in the public space why criminal and bandits invaded the Kuje correctional facility shooting sporadically for 5 hours without a single response from our security agents

“What lame or handicap explanation do they have to offer to Nigerians for the kidnapped and murdered Nigerians in the ill fated Abuja to Kaduna train attack months ago where bunch of criminals kidnapped and killed innocent Nigerians without a single shot fired any security agents?

“It’s evidence that this administration has moved all Nigeria military adware from various armoury to some APC control states with a clear instructions to reduce Labour Party members through officially sponsored killing, banditry and murder.”

“The LP restated its commitment to Nigeria and its citizens into a united, peaceful and strong nation, assuring that no amount of violent attacks and intimidations shall discourage the LP.

“It further challenged the IG of Police to quickly institute an inquiry into the Ebonyi State attack on the supporters of LP and immediately bring the guilty to face the law.

“LP confidently says that it will be wiser for the APC to learn to understand that three things are impossible to conceal , the sun , the moon and the truth , therefore it is obvious that there is no hiding place for the evil power wielders in the APC.

“A political party that is sinfully and unconditionally set on the path of violent politics is an ethically and morally dead party.

“Still, in spite of the cave man politics of the APC, its failure and defeat in 2023 is cast in iron . LP is a party that has come to rescue the Nation out of the pains, fear and insecurity the APC has made the lot of Nigerians.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is here by reminded that the safety of all Nigerians is his primary responsibility.

“Finally LP feels the pains that were visited on the LP/Obidient supporters in the unfortunate attack on them in Ebonyi State by the Police as the indirect eyes and paws of the APC,we assure you that Justice shall definitely be earned on the unfortunate unconstitutional action of the bad and compromised Ebonyi State Police Command and the political racist Governor of Ebonyi State.”