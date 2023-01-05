From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the recent attack on former Imo State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim by gunmen, claiming that the attack was politically motivated.

A statement by the spokesman of the group,Emma Powerful, noted that the former governor did not deserve such an attack, which led to the death of his driver, and security aides, given his peaceful disposition.

Powerful said: “The attack was masterminded by the political gladiators in Imo State, who were desperate to murder political opponents in the state to further their own careers.

“The attack on Chief Ikedi Ohakim is uncalled for, and we must stand tall in protecting our people. Not every politician is wicked; Ohakim is one of the peaceful people among the politicians in the Eastern region.

“IPOB totally condemns the recent attack on Ohakim. We understand that the attack was planned to achieve a political goal by the enemies of Imo indigenes, because they want to bring their opponents in the state down and push them into submission,” Powerful said.