Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the recent attack on oil facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi authorities have called on world leaders to take a definite position on those behind the attacks.

The government affirmed that the primary target of the attack is global energy supplies since the attack is in line with the previous attacks against Saudi Aramco pumping stations, using Iranian weapons.

The Communication and Media Centre, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia, in a statement made available to Daily Sun through the Saudi Arabian Embassy, Abuja, said in an unprecedented act of aggression and sabotage, petroleum facilities in the Kingdom that are vital for global energy supplies were subjected to an attack on Saturday, September 14, 2019, which resulted in the suspension of approximately 50 percent of Saudi Aramco’s production, as noted by the Saudi Ministry of Energy.

The Saudi Government added that initial investigations have indicated that weapons used in the attack were Iranian weapons, even as the government said investigations are still ongoing to determine the source of attack.

“The Kingdom condemns this egregious crime, which threatens international peace and security, and affirms that primary target of this attack is global energy supplies, as this attack is in line with the previous attacks against Saudi Aramco pumping stations using Iranian weapons.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its appreciation for the positions taken by the international community that have condemned and denounced this act. The kingdom calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behaviour that threatens the global economy,” the Saudi Government said.

The government further said as the investigations are ongoing, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will invite the United Nations and international experts to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigations.

“The Kingdom will take the appropriate measures based on the results of the investigation to ensure its security and stability. The Kingdom affirms that is has the capability and resolve to defend its land and people, and to forcefully respond to these aggressions,” the Saudi Arabian Government also said.