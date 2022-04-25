Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has reassured the people of Orlu zone that their safety, protection and development will always be of utmost priority to him.

He also said that Orlu people are peace loving, stressing that the recent cases of killings and destruction of property in the zone that has portrayed the area as the epicentre of insecurity in Imo State are politically contrived to disenfranchise the electorate from there.

Speaking at Nkwerre Country Club at an event organised by leaders from Orlu zone under the auspices of Orlu Zone Development Forum to find a lasting solution to spate of insecurity in the area, Governor Uzodimma regretted that what had befallen the people was simply an orchestrated attack to cause confusion in the place and render the zone politically irrelevant.

He however reassured his people that with him on the political saddle in Imo State those behind the attacks and agenda to decimate lives and destroy property in Orlu will not succeed.

As part of measures to sustain the many years of development trajectory associated with prominent Orlu people, Governor Uzodimma challenged the leaders to set up a technical committee of eminent sons and daughters who will interface with the State Government with a view to looking into the problems affecting the peace and development of the zone.

The governor who was invited as special guest of honour, advised the Forum on the need to set-up a think tank that would develop a blue-print on the needed sustained peace and development in Orlu.

His words: “There is peace in Orlu, rather “Orlu is under attack by perceived enemies of the zone who lost out in the last election and have refused to accept defeat.”

To such politicians he said, ‘“I cannot be intimidated because I have come to serve and would like to be remembered for good governance and lasting legacies that will mark me out from other politicians who are self-centered and self-seeking.”

Governor Uzodimma described the summit as “a reunion that is long overdue,” and thanked the organisers for “the search for sustained and lasting peace because East, West, North or South home is the best. A man is better protected in the midst of his people.”