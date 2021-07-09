From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The three main socio-cultural Organizations in Benue, Mzough-U-Tiv, Ochetoha K’ Idoma and Omi Ny’Igede have advised the Presidency to learn to accommodate alternative views from citizens rather than vilifying people with divergent opinions.

The group also warned those who are casting aspersions on Governor Samuel Ortom to desist from such act or they would be up against the entire people of the state saying, “any attack on Governor Ortom is an attack on all of us.”

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, President General of Mzough-U-Tiv World Wide and Chiarman of the three socio-cultural Organizations in Benue, Chief Iorbee Ihagh (CP rtd.) said the people of the state would no longer fold their arms and watch anyone unbraid their Governor in the manner they are currently doing.

Ihagh who spoke on behalf of the three tribal groups warned Benue sons who have joined forces with outsiders to denigrate Governor Ortom and the state in general to desist from such, stressing that such acts of betrayal may be forgiven but never forgotten.

He posited that no government has monopoly of ideas and wondered why the Buhari Presidency has so far demonstrated bias in its handling of very sensitive issues bordering on national cohesion.

“Let it be on record that Governor Samuel Ortom has the mandate of Benue people to speak on our collective behalf. He does not speak for himself. We popularly elected him on two occasions, 2015 and 2019 to be our Governor and he has discharged the responsibility efficiently.

“We the people of Benue State are satisfied with the performance of the Governor this is why stakeholders in the state have on different occasions passed a vote of confidence on him. We don’t need anyone living in Abuja to school us on the Governor’s performance.

“The Governor is in constant touch with Benue people and he gets maximum support from the people on matters of governance. We will no longer take the unprovoked media attacks on the person and office of the Governor,” the group stated.

