From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF) has strongly and wholesomely condemned assassination attempt on the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his convoy, yesterday at Tyo-mu along Makurdi Gboko raod.

The forum through its National Publicity Secretary, Audu Sule expressed shock over the attack on the Governor who is the Chief security officer of the state by herdsmen that are bent on sabotaging peace initiative of the Governor between farmers and herdsmen through the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

Sule who is also the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Investment said the forum described the attack as babaric, unwarranted and capable of bringing anarchy in the country.

It stated that the outspokenness of the Governor on nefarious activities of armed bandits and marauding herdsmen was the mind and in the interest of the peace loving people of the state and Nigerians .

“We plead with the Federal Government and Security agents to interrogate the groups that had earlier issued threats to the Governor on his stance against insurgency and banditry with a view to prosecuting those found culpable.

They therefore urged security agents in the state to be on alert and take proactive steps to forstall reoccurrence of this ugly incidence.

“We encourage the Governor to remain resolute in the fight for his people assuring him that Almighty God would continue to protect him in defense of his people and we the North Central people are solidly behind him.”