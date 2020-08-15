Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Amb. Bright Obarogie, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairman Caretaker Committee of the party, Alh. Mai Mala Buni, to call the Director General (DG) of the APC Governors’ Forum, Dr Salihu Lukeman, to order over his recent comment on the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Obarogie who made the call in Benin while fielding questions from newsmen, said from all indications, Lukeman’s intent and purpose is not for the good of the party.

The APC chieftain was reacting to the statement credited to the DG that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has hijacked the campaign structure of the APC governorship candidate in Edo State.

He said that Lukeman’s positon was not only untrue, but capable of sending wrong signal to the camps of the other governorship candidates for the September 19 election.

Obarogie said what Oshiomhole has succeeded in doing since the commencement of the campaign for the Edo poll, was to have placed the APC in a pole position as the party to beat in the election.

He stressed that Oshiomhole has not only added bite to the the campaign, but has made all the party faithful to be more united in the quest of taking the state back.

“It beats me hollow how someone will sit in the comfort of his office or home in Abuja and just say whatever he feels like saying about what he knows next to nothing about.

“From his (Lukeman) position, one may not be totally wrong to conclude that he is acting as a fifth columnist; especially when one considers the role he played during the crisis that led to the ouster of Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

“Rather than always quick to casting aspersions on Oshiomhole, we expect this same fellow to commend Oshiomhole on the role he is presently playing to ensure victory for the party in September.

“The working relationship between Oshiomhole and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s candidate, and indeed the entire APC campaign team has been smooth; we are all united and working harmoniously to win and win big for our party.

“If Lukeman is still disturbed that Oshiomhole is still loved by his people, the best he can do is to wish him well and not condemn him over his popularity with his people.

“Oshiomhole’s popularity is the reason why you see so many unsubstantiated reports and outright blackmail against his person and indeed the party by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“There has been no dissenting voice from the camp of the APC in Edo and one wonders where the DG is getting all this information from. It is either he (Lukeman) joins us in the fight to reclaim the state or he stop fighting us with the PDP”, Amb. Obarogie said.

Recall that the APC Governors’ Forum DG had recently in a statement titled: “Which Way, APC?” alleged that Oshiomhole has hijacked Ize-Iyamu’s campaign, claiming that APC’s electoral‎ value was diminishing.

