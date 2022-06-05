From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned Sunday’s attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, that resulted in the death of several worshippers.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, described the attack as a raw persecution, demanding that security agencies apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly criminality.

He reiterated CAN’s quest for a total overhaul of the security architecture of Nigeria, with a request that President Muhammadu Buhari should stop the recycling of criminals and terrorists in the name of de-radicalising programme insisting that the programme is counterproductive.

He added: “This menace of insecurity has gotten out of hands and is embarrassingly sore. Criminals are operating with impunity all over the country and unfortunately our government appears to be so busy with the 2023 general election that it has no time for the unending killings in the country.

“What legacy is the government and those who are the managers of our security architecture leaving behind for the unborn generations? We are praying for the government and the security agencies to get it right before it will be too late.

“If the Federal government is not interested in the State Police, what efforts are being put in place to arrest this unpleasant situation?”

He, thus called on the State Governors to meet with the President to find the lasting solution to these killings, insisting that issuing mere press statements of condemnations and what looks like empty threat is apparently not a way out of it.