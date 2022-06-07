From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oodua People’s Congress(OPC) has warned that the Sunday’s attack on worshippers of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, is sign of imminent war in the South West.

In a statement by the publicity secretary of the organisation, Yinka Oguntimehin, a legal practitioner, the OPC described the incident as callous, saying it was glaring that bandits and Fulani killer herdsmen have perfected their plans to invade the South West region.

The OPC, however, restated commitment to resist any attempt by criminal elements to cause religious crisis in the region, warning intruders planning to set the region ablaze to stay away or face the wrath of the group.

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, also enjoined the governors in all the six states of the region to step up their security plans, adding that OPC is part of the affiliate security groups under the aegis of South West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) had earlier alerted all the South West governors of possible attacks by some criminal elements and marauders across the region. He said it is unfortunate that they didn’t act on the information.

His words: “It is unfortunate that the attack on Owo Church came in such cruel manner. It was premeditated and I want say it categorically that Yoruba, especially, the South West Security Stakeholders’ Group will resist any attempt to cause religious or ethics war in the region.

“We will not allow terrorists, masquerading as bandits or killer herdsmen to take over our region and cause religious wars. We will do everything within the ambit of the law to protect ourselves against external forces that are determined to get rid of the Yoruba in the region.”

The South West governors, according to him, should brace up and strengthen the security architecture of their respective states. The group, he said, “is also ready to complement your efforts in ensuring that the South West region is safe for the people.”