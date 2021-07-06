Following attacks on Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, where 140 students were kidnapped, yesterday, another report had it that the bandits actually began their operations from Faith Academy, but for the swift intervention of military personnel.

The school owned by the Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winner Chapel, was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

The Faith Academy, located at Mararaban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State is less than 500 metres away from the Bethel Baptist High School where students were abducted, yesterday.

The gunmen, it was learnt, broke part of the perimeter fence from behind, in an attempt to enter the school, but were foiled by the soldiers and school security guards.

A parent, who confided in some newsmen, said the school management had met and planned to relocate some of the students to an undisclosed location in the Barnawa area of the city, “to continue with their preparation for their exams.”

A source said that the bandits broke into the school through the perimeter wall and went straight to the boys’ hostel.

He said the students had been relocated to the Barnawa area of the state where they are now taking their exams.

He said: “Yes, not that they attempted, but they entered. They broke the perimeter wall and entered, but the boys were smart enough to go into the ceiling.

“The soldiers around had to reinforce to support them.

“So, they could not carry out their plans. Some of the students, SS3, are now in Barnawa, and they wrote their papers today. We are operating from Barnawa now.”

