From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of worshippers Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State, as heinous.

This is even as he vowed that no matter what, the country will never give in to evil and wicked people, stressing that darkness will never overcome light and that Nigeria will eventually win.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a statement by

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, who condemned the attack said, only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

President Buhari mourned the dead, condoles with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succor to the wounded.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the President said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .