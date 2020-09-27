• PDP restates call for overhaul of security

Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have called on the Federal Government to immediately provide more logistical support for security agencies deployed to Borno State to ensure speedy return to normal life in Borno State and the whole of North East.

This is as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) restated calls for the overhaul of the security apparatus.

In a statement signed the PGF Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors commiserated with the people and government of Borno State over the attacks on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The governors, however, endorsed the strategies and tactics currently adopted by state and security agencies, arguing that the attack was a ploy to distract the government from ensuring that life return to normal in the state.

While promising more support to security agencies and Governor Zulum, they noted: “As progressive governors, we are saddened by this dastardly attack, which has resulted in the unfortunate death of precious lives of security personnel and innocent citizens.

“We join our brother, Governor Zulum, our leaders in Borno State and all Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives.

“In this painful period, Nigerians should be strengthened by the determination of Governor Zulum to expedite peace building process in Borno State and indeed the whole of North East.

“All Nigerians should rise in support of the laudable initiatives of Borno State government to return citizens in the State back to normal life.

“We must rise in support of the people and government of Borno State to end all activities of Boko Haram insurgents, which promote trade and tax administration that fund their heinous activities.”

Meanwhile, the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, has said it was alarmed that insurgents now have the temerity to launch repeated attacks on a state governor.

The opposition party, said the attack as well as “rising wave of terrorist s’ activities reinforced apprehensions of security compromises and lapses, which underpin the necessity to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik.

“Our party is alarmed by the frightening situation where insurgents now have the temerity of repeated attacks on the armed convoy of a state governor, which highlights the nightmare being witnessed by ordinary compatriots, as soft targets, in various troubled areas across our dear nation.

“The PDP restates our call to President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the call by well-meaning Nigerians, including the two chambers of the National Assembly, to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik by replacing his Service Chiefs with fresh hands to effectively confront the security challenges facing our nation.

“Our party commiserates with Governor Zulum as well as the families of the victims of these incessant attacks and urged the governor not to be deterred.

“The PDP also salutes the gallantry of our troops fighting in the fronts despite all odds and urged Nigerians to remain prayerful and alert at this trying time,” it stated.