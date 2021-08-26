From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the attack rather than dampen the morale of the nation’s Armed Forces, as it is intended to, would buoy their determination to decisively end criminality in the country.

This is even as he declared that the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.

Buhari, in a statement by Femi Adesina, said the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat.

Commiserating with the families who lost loved ones, and praying God to comfort them, President Buhari vowed that the officers would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that would eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

The president thanked all Nigerians who value and appreciate efforts of the military, and urged those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist, noting that rather than recriminations, it was time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land.

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (YLF) has described the attack and killings as a serious indictment on the Buhari administration.

In a statement by the group’s coordinator, Olufemi Ogunjimi, the group asked: “If NDA, a bastion of the nation’s security, could be attacked easily, who then is safe? If bandits, kidnappers and hoodlums can just stroll in and attack the Nigerian Defence Academy, then it means one day, Nigerians can wake up to hear the news of hoodlums taking over government houses in states or even in Abuja.

“This is a bad omen for Nigeria as nobody is safe again. Tackling insecurity was one of the attractive points on Buhari’s manifesto when they were campaigning for our votes. It was one of the reasons Nigerians voted Buhari in. But it is sad that this government just went to sleep after winning election, allowing kidnappers, bandits and terrorists to kill, maim, kidnap and extort Nigerians

“Nigeria is fast turning to a failed state if a government foremost security institution like the NDA could be attacked, and by now, the hoodlums are still walking free. We still wonder how the NDA, built on a mountain top which should serve as a security mechanism against such an attack could be attacked easily. So, why can’t the many check points leading to the Academy detect these killers? Could it be an inside job? Why can’t the NDA and military personnel repel these enemies of the state with the sophisticated weapons at their disposal? There are many questions begging for answers”, the group said.

YLF asked President Buhari to wake up and declare a state of emergency on the security sector before it is too late.