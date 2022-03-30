Some survivors shared gory experiences saying the attackers came with a bus and abducted VIPs from the business class. They also described the attackers as teenagers who did not speak Nigerian languages.

Maimuna Ibrahim who narrated her ordeal to Daily Sun from the hospital bed said: “All of a sudden, at about 8 pm we started hearing gun shots from outside. We all lied down inside the train. The bandits gained access into the train by forcing the door open. I did not know that they shot at my right thigh while I was lying down; it was when soldiers came for rescue that they saw that I was bleeding and rushed me to the hospital.”

Fatima Shaibu, who had bruises on her body said: “The bandits rushed into the train twice and abducted passengers into the bush. They put on veils. They are young men of 18 to 20 years of age. They were shouting, ‘Allahu Akbar’ and spoke foreign language. They did not speak English, they did not speak Fulani, and they did not speak Hausa.”

Meanwhile, relations of passengers have beseiged hospitals in the Kaduna metropolis in search of loved ones they have lost contact with since the incident. They moved from Saint Gerard’s Catholic Hospital to 44 Army Reference Hospital.