From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on community leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as condemning attacks on security institutions and personnel saying it leaves citizens vulnerable.

“If we attack institutions guarding us who will protect us in future emergencies?”

President Buhari also condoled with all who lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the President would observe low key Eid Al-Fitr, a day set aside to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting.

Shehu said Buhari, the First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and service chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja would congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers.

“Time fixed for the prayer is 9:00am. Thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders. As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

“President Buhari specially thanks the Ulama (Islamic clerics) and all other religious leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.”