From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The current insecurity situations in the South-East has been attributed to the desperate power play by some sections of the country to deny Ndigbo an opportunity to administer the country in 2023.

President General of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), Goodluck Ibem and the Secretary General, Kanice Igwe made the claim in a statement released to newsmen in Owerri on Friday.

According to the statement, the well orchestrated plot commenced in Ebonyi State where the governor, Dave Umahi is the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and progressing to Enugu, Imo and now Abia.

Ibem also claimed that the blame heaped on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN) was diversionary and inclusive in the plot to declare the zone a disaster area.

“The evil plotters brought in mercenaries to Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Abia states to wreak havoc and blame it on IPOB or ESN. By so doing, the Federal Government will draft in the military and other security agencies to kill Igbo youths and women. The main aim is to make the South-East a disaster area.

“Though we do not speak for IPOB or ESN, was it IPOB or ESN that killed over 30 persons in Ebonyi and Enugu states? The answer as we all know is Fulani herdsmen. Barely one week after attacking Ebonyi and Enugu states, the same perpetrators and sponsors also unleashed mayhem in Imo state.

“On Thursday, a bomb was discovered in a primary school in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia of Abia State. Was it also IPOB or ESN that planted the bomb? The whole scenario is just an evil plot to retain power in the north after President Buhari’s tenure. The whole attack is a plan to subdue Ndigbo but we have uncovered their evil plot,” the statement said.