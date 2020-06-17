Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union (EU) has warned that the consistent attacks in the north by insurgents posed serious threat to the nation’s security and the wider region.

The EU’s position followed series of attacks in the north, particularly the recent killing of over a dozen civilians, including a four-year old girl in the North East.

The EU, however, said it stands by Nigeria and its people in the current period of increased violence and instability.

The High Representative/Vice-President of EU, Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement that the attacks, abductions and killings of civilians by armed groups in the north have claimed over 160 people including 130 civilians since 28 May.

They also said such heinous acts of terrorism and violence were intolerable even as the said the attacks posed a serious threat to Nigeria’s security and to that of the wider region, including in the increasingly restive North West.

“The ongoing conflict, growing food insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic significantly increase humanitarian needs in North East. International humanitarian law must be safeguarded and respected by all parties to the conflict in Nigeria and elsewhere. Civilian and humanitarian personnel should not be targeted and all parties should facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

“The EU stands by Nigeria and its people in this period of increased violence and instability,” Borrell and Lenarcic said.