WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The Joint military Task Force, (JTF) recently detailed to combat herdsmen-farmers clash in Iyemero Ekiti, Ikole local government on Friday evening nabbed two suspected killer herdsmen in the area.

This came two weeks after suspected herders killed two persons in the area.

Within the last two months, the suspected herders had attacked a farmstead called Eda at Iyemero five times and raided the village.

In the last attack which occurred last week Wednesday, two persons were killed.

The Olu of Iyemero, Oba Ebenezer Ogungbemi, disclosed that the sinister motive of the assailants were to sack the residents, who are predominantly farmers and take over the land.

Sequel to the killing, Governor Kayode Fayemi ordered immediate construction of a police station in the town.

Fayemi also ordered the deployment of military JTF, comprising a combined force of security agencies and local hunters to patrol the town up to its boundary with Kwara and Kogi states.

Explaining how they were arrested, the head of the local hunters in the town, Mr Jimoh Eisikin, said the feat was recorded by his men around 1 am on Friday.

He said the local hunters working with the security agencies laid an ambush for them at Eda and arrested them while on a mission to attack the village.

“These herders had been raping our women and killing our people in the last six months.

“During the onslaught leading to their arrest, two of our village hunters were macheted by the evil doers. But for the fact that we were prepared, we got them arrested after chasing them into the bush.

“We brought them to Iyemero and tied them down at the village square with close security monitoring.”