From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that the spate of attacks on its facilities portends grave danger to national electoral activities, especially the 2023 general election.

Reacting to the fresh fire incidents in its Enugu State headquarters office, the commission revealed that six utility pick up vehicles (Toyota Hilux) were burnt while two were smashed.

INEC, in a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, insisted that emergency meeting scheduled this week will go ahead.

“Last night (Sunday), the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu, Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the state headquarters office of INEC in Enugu.

“Some unidentified persons overpowered the security personnel on duty at about 9.00pm and tried to set the entire building ablaze. The attention of the security agencies as well as the federal and state fire services in Enugu was drawn to the unfolding situation and they responded swiftly.

“The attackers set the foyer ablaze, vandalised some offices in the main building and caused extensive damage to some of the commission’s movable assets within the premises.

“Six utility pick up vehicles (Toyota Hilux) were burnt while two were damaged. The security agencies, who were at the scene, have commenced investigation.

“As we categorically mentioned in our earlier statements, the spate of attacks on the commission’s facilities portends danger to national electoral activities.

“The commission is holding an emergency meeting with the RECs tomorrow and further statement will be released ahead of another emergency meeting with heads of security agencies in the country under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security,” INEC said in the statement.