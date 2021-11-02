From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has said that attacks on journalists is a sign that the nation’s democracy is in danger if something is not urgently done to check the rising wave.

The National President of the NUJ, Mr Chris Isiguzo, made the submission while speaking during a ‘Media/Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Roundtable on ‘Countering Threats of Violence Against Journalists: The role of CSOs and Other Non-State Actors’ organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) in Abuja.

The roundtable discussion was organised to mark the year 2021 edition of the United Nation’s International Day to End Impunity (IDEI) for Crimes Against Journalists.

Isiguzo said attacks against the media practice and the increase spate of repression was on the high.

He added that data released by the United Nations showed that globally, about 44 journalists have lost their lives in the outgoing year and still counting.

Isiguzo noted that the numbers of journalists who lost their lives in 2020 were 62, even as he said between 2006 and 2020, the numbers were 1200.

He further said when one looked at the figures, Nigeria had an appreciable percentage of it which also signpost the very, harrowing, terrible and unfriendly environment that the Nigerian media operate.

“Somebody even said that the present president, as a military leader, was even more benevolent when you do a comparative analysis of then and now.

“And it simply means democracy itself is in danger if nothing is urgently done to check this rising wave,” Isiguzo said.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, International Press Centre, Lanre Arogundade, said the key objective of the roundtable was to examine the important role that CSOs and other non-sate actors could play in defending press freedom in general; and particularly, in curbing the menace of violence or threats of against journalists and other media professionals.

He added that CSOs and non-state actors, including the various professional groups, trade unions, academics, etc., were critical voices that should be heard loud and clear on the issue of safety of journalists.

“It is often a matter of irony that individuals and groups that regularly harp on the role that the media should play in democracy and development, usually keep mute when the same media comes under attack as it has often been the case.

“According to United Nations, the 2021 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists highlights the instrumental role of prosecutorial services in investigating and prosecuting not only killings, but also threats of violence against journalists. This year’s campaign highlights the psychological trauma experienced by journalists who are victims of threats, and raises awareness on the importance of investigating and prosecuting those allegedly responsible in order to end impunity for such crimes.

“We at IPC bear witness to these threats and the psycho-social effects that are sometimes overlooked. That is why we will soon publish the extensive documentation we have done on the violation of journalists’ rights during the period of Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. The documentation is called: ‘Voices From Covid-19 Frontline,’” Arogundade said.