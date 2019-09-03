Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC) party has said that South African leaders cannot be exonerated from the spike in xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreign nationals in their country.

In a statement signed by APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party noted that it is too early for South Africans to forget their country’s history.

Calling on South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) to step into the worrisome situation, the APC national leadership insisted that Nigerians in South Africa deserve better treatment from their host country.

The statement reads: