Godwin Tsa Abuja

The government of the United States of America (USA) has commenced investigation into the activities of a cousin to former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, Mr. Kaysle Agama including alleged smear campaign on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Moguno (rtd).

In addition, the US government is investigating Agama over his acclaimed membership of the United States Army. The investigation is triggered by a petition addressed to the United States Army Headquarters, Washington DC, by the Coalition of Niger Delta Cohesion (CNDC) submitted to the US embassy in Abuja.

The petition dated May 11, 2020 titled “Activities of Kaysle Agama and his acclaimed membership of the US Army” was received by the embassy same day with it’s stamp affixed to it.

Meanwhile, an official of the US embassy who confirmed the development said the petition is receiving attention of the relevant authority.

“Yes, the embassy is in receipt of the petition. All I can say for now is that it is has been channeled to the appropriate department for necessary action” the official told Daily Sun. He however ,declined further inquiries on the subject matter saying “ I am not competent to speak further on this issue.”

A copy of the petition signed by Dr. Ebiowe ThankGod and sighted by our reporter reads in part:

“We write to bring to your attention the activities of one individual named Kaysle Agama who hails from Bayelsa State in Nigeria and also claimed to be a citizen of the United States. The said individual has been at the centre of many controversies including a recent despicable campaign of calumny against the Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Moguno (rtd).

“The latest is his claim to be a member of the United States Army and other activities that are inconsistent with how the US authorities and their accredited agents behave in foreign countries. We therefore, invite you to use your relevant authorities to immediately investigate Mr. Agama and his claims with a view to bringing an end to his unacceptable activities.”

Back home, Agama has been in the eye of the storm recently from stakeholders of the Niger Delta region over his alleged media onslaught on the NSA, who is coordinating the activities of the Presidential Amnesty programme.