From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government said on Friday, that the increasing attacks and other insurgency activities on educational facilities across the country had contributed significantly to the rise in the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

It, however, said that measures are being taken through the platform of the Safe School Initiative and other programmes to improve security in schools particularly in northern Nigeria, and in addition to that, introduce incentives that would attract more children to school.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, disclosed the development in a speech delivered at an event to mark the 2022 International Day to Protect Education Facilities from attacks held in Abuja, on Friday.

Adamu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. David Adejoh, explained that the essence of the commemorative day was to raise global awareness on issues confronting the education system.

He made reference to a report from Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), which indicated that between 2015 and 2019, over 93 countries of the world have witnessed at least, one form of attack on education, and Nigeria is not spared of the menace.

He added: “This event is an opportunity to draw global attention to the need to promote the right to education, protect education against insecurity, emergency and humanitarian situations, strengthen efforts and increase funding to encourage safe and protective environments in areas of humanitarian emergencies, among several others.

“The incessant attacks on our education system meted out in forms of banditry, kidnapping, abductions, increased activities of insurgents and general insecurity in schools, unarguably, exacerbated the many factors responsible for the growing number of out-of-school children.

“These children are easy targets of abuse, exploitation and recruitment by armed bandits and groups. Education can be a life-saver and school should be able to provide a safe space where children can be protected from threats and crises.

“Ideally, schools, universities and educational institutions should always be safe havens to foster peace and development.”

The Minister confirmed that in recent times Nigeria witnessed increased number of abductions which led to the abrupt closure of schools in some parts of the country. “It’s disheartening to note that the situation has instilled fear in every stakeholder.

“In the case of abduction, the trauma of the incidence remains indelible in their minds of the abductees even when released, thus making schooling unattractive.”

He reaffirmed that government has the primary responsibility to provide protection and ensure inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels for all learners, especially those in vulnerable situations.