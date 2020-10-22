We received with shock the violence and attack at the Nation newspapers, Television Continental (TVC) and other assets in Lagos and other parts of the country as well as the attendant loss of lives.

The violent attacks on media organisations and other assets are most condemnable. The press and journalists have done their job with a high sense of responsibility. They have reported the EndSARS protests fairly, without taking sides. It is therefore unfair for them and their assets to be targets of attack.

We plead with the youths who have used the EndSARS protest to draw the attention of government and the world to their grievances to maintain the non-violence with which the agitation started. We symspathise with them.

We condemn the killing of innocent and unarmed youths by security agents in Lagos and across the country. We urge the Federal Government to bring those involved in this shooting to book and to take measures to appease the protesting youths.

– MANAGEMENT

THE SUN PUBLISHING LIMITED