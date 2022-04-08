From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the military will not relent on its constitutional responsibilities of defending and protecting lives and property of Nigerians, despite the setbacks it suffered in its operations in the last few days.

The DHQ said the attacks in the North Central zones by bandits and other criminals notwithstanding, the armed forces and security agencies have continued to record tremendous successes in their operations in the North East, North West and South South parts of the country.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly media briefing on military operations conducted between March 15-April 7.

He said: “The last few days was characterised by some operational setbacks orchestrated by terrorists and criminals in North Central. This, however, has not dimmed the light on the huge gains and success achieved by our troops in other theatres of operation, especially in the North East, North West and South South.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Be that as it may, our troops will not relent on the arduous task of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.”

He said within the period under review, land component with the support of the air component conducted offensive operations targeting terrorists strongholds at Ukuba/Camp Zairo, Sabil Huda, Ba Masaa, Wulgo, Marta, Fulatari village, Uraha Crossing Point, Mbalala, Gamboru towns all in Borno State.

Onyeuko said that during the operation, troops captured the terrorists’ stronghold by Ukba/Camp Zairo, in the Sambisa Forest, where some artillery guns, Armoured Personnel Carrier, trailers and large cache of arms and ammunition were captured. The soldiers also destroyed terrorist enclaves, captured some terrorists, destroyed terrorists improvised explosive making factory and rescued kidnapped civilians, and arrested terrorists’ spies and their logistics suppliers.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .