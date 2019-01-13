LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has returned to Ilorin from Erin-Ile in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State where he had gone to address a political rally and to sympathise with his family members, who were allegedly attacked by thugs of a factional All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state.

During his visit to Agbaji quarters, Saraki assessed the level of damage done to property by the rampaging APC thugs.

He, however, urged his people to remain calm adding that they should not be provoked into retaliation or carrying out any reprisal attacks.

The Senate President, who trekked for a long distance to assess the level of destruction done to property, assured his people that their protection and safety were in the hands of God.

Saraki added that the unfortunate incident had justified his earlier claim that there were threats to his life, his family and supporters.

He thanked them for remaining steadfast in their support for the Saraki political dynasty and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he is the national leader.

The senate president had driven straight to the General Hospital, Ilorin from Erin-Ile to sympathise with the victims of the attacks, who were lying critically ill.

Saraki was accompanied on the visits by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad and other PDP stalwarts in the state.