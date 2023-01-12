From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah has advised the members of the Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Association, Akwa Ibom State branch to make the association in the state as great as their parent university, the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

Obong Attah who said this when he was formally registered as a member of the ABU Alumni Association, Akwa Ibom State branch, reasoned that the greatness or otherwise of the association would depend on how the members want it.

The former governor left the Zaria branch of the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology in March 1962, which metamorphosed into ABU in September of the same year.

The constitution of the association stipulates that all graduates of the College are members of the ABU Alumni Association,

Receiving the EXCO and elders of the association led by the state chairman, Comrade Dominic Akpan on a courtesy visit in his residence in Uyo, the former governor said he was delighted to join the association after several overtures in the past.

He said he was impressed with the strides recorded by the Comrade Akpan-led EXCO, assuring that he will team up with other elders and members to accelerate the growth of the association.

‘ We can make the ABU Alumni Association in Akwa Ibom State just as significant as we want it to be because it is a great university,” Obong Attah said.

While assuring the association of his support always, the former governor, who is fondly called the Father of Modern Akwa Ibom State for developing the master plan of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and laying the foundation for its infrastructural development as governor said he was pleased to share the alumni space with the younger generation.

Earlier, Akpan in his address informed Attah that his leadership, which was inaugurated on Sunday, March 13, 2022, has worked as a team to actualise the collective desire of members to reposition the association and make it a home for every resident alumnus.

He listed some of the strides his administration has recorded to include opening an account with a commercial bank, initiating a welfare support for members, inaugurating Council of Elders, hosting a successful reunion, attending the Annual General Assembly in Zaria, and the National Consultative Council in Abuja, all in 2022.

For 2023, Akpan informed Obong Attah that the association intends to launch a cooperative society to serve as a platform to impact the lives of members in a more assuring way, hold an Annual General Meeting, AGM, attend the Annual General Assembly, AGA, in Zaria, which will be held later in the year, and hold the second edition of its reunion.

In their separate remarks, Prince Uwemedimoh Essien and Prof. Comfort Ekpo, both elders of the association commended Attah for accepting to identify with them, adding that members stand to benefit immensely from the rich contact and experience of the former governor.

The high point of the event was the signing of the membership register by the former governor and his decoration with the association’s sash.