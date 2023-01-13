From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has advised members of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Alumni Association, Akwa Ibom State branch, to make the association in the state as great as their parent university, the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

Obong Attah, who said this when he was formally registered as a member of the ABU Alumni Association, Akwa Ibom State branch, reasoned that greatness or otherwise of the association would depend on how the members want it.

The former governor left the Zaria branch of the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology in March 1962. It metamorphosed into ABU in September of the same

The constitution of the association stipulates that all graduates of the College are members of the ABU Alumni Association,

Receiving the EXCO and elders of the association led by the state chairman, Dominic Akpan, in his residence in Uyo, the former governor said he was delighted to join the association after several overtures in the past.